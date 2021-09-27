Phelps County's COVID cases fall 10.7%; Missouri cases plummet 17.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,475 new cases. That's down 17.1% from the previous week's tally of 15,042 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 837,185 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Phelps County reported 100 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 112 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,945 cases and 172 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 95 counties, with the best declines in Kansas City County, with 952 cases from 1,164 a week earlier; in St. Louis County, with 1,740 cases from 1,925; and in Jackson County, with 735 cases from 910.

Missouri ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Missouri reported administering another 69,272 vaccine doses, including 27,515 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 80,735 vaccine doses, including 32,811 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 6,192,158 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gentry County with 1,081 cases per 100,000 per week; Reynolds County with 781; and Ripley County with 692. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,740 cases; Kansas City County, with 952 cases; and St. Charles County, with 833. Weekly case counts rose in 21 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Gentry, St. Charles and Lawrence counties.

In Missouri, 272 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 188 people were were reported dead.

A total of 819,195 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,820 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,931,354 people have tested positive and 688,032 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,446

The week before that: 2,540

Four weeks ago: 2,927

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 102,610

The week before that: 111,420

Four weeks ago: 128,233

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.