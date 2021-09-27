CHOICES Program presented to Crocker eighth graders

RDN REPORTS

The CHOICES program was presented at the Crocker School District Sept. 22 and 23.

The program was presented to Crocker eighth graders over the course of two hours.

The main goal of the CHOICES program is connecting with the students and showing them there are many things to consider when planning their futures.

A core principle discussed during the presentation is self-discipline; the importance of understanding what self-discipline means and applying it to your life.

When asked after the seminar what self-discipline means many students commented that it means managing themselves and in many cases that means doing things you need to do regardless of whether you want to or not.

The CHOICES Program is a highly participatory classroom seminar, presented by local volunteers from both the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Pulaski County.

The Crocker School presentation was sponsored by Flat Branch Home Loans - Waynesville, Fort Leonard Wood Thrift Shop and Security Bank of Pulaski County.

The CHOICES program uses interactive exercises to help students learn the impact of their choices and how to take control of their lives through wise decision-making in different areas of life such as time and money management as well as education.

To learn more about the program visit www.CHOICES.org.