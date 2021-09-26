Agriculture Department seeking photos showcasing Missouri wine country
Images submitted during the contest will be used in promotional settings throughout the year
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is calling all photographers, regardless of experience level, to capture the beauty of Missouri wine country in their inaugural Missouri Wine: Through the Glass photo contest.
“Images submitted during the contest will be used in promotional settings throughout the year to showcase all that Missouri wine country has to offer,” according to the department in a news release.
The winner of the contest will be announced Nov. 16 and will receive a Missouri Wine prize pack and two tickets to the Missouri Governor’s Cup presentation at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.
The winning image will be displayed during the event.
Photographers have until midnight, on Nov. 5, to submit their entry.
A panel of Missouri wine industry representatives will choose top entries that will be shard on social media for public voting from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.
Missouri Wine Photo Contest 2021
- To participate, complete an entry from with your name, address, phone number and email and upload form with photo entry to https://cellar.missouriwine.org/ in the drag and drop section.
- You are required to provide a unique title and description for each image submitted.
- You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. No purchase necessary.
- Photography entry must be taken in Missouri wine country.
- Limit one entry per person.
- If photo features a person, the entrant and photo subject, releases rights to photo.
- The photograph must not contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content.
- Photographs must be a single work of original material taken by the entrant. Entry will be disqualified if there is significant digital manipulation.
- By entering the contest, the entrant represents, acknowledges and warrants that the submitted photograph is an original work created solely by the entrant, that the photograph does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity, and that no other party has any right, title, claim or interest in the photograph.
- When photographing the work of others, it must be as an object in its environment and not a full-frame close up of another person's art.
- All submissions to the contest remain the property of the entrant; however, as a condition of entering the contest the entrant grants to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board and Missouri Department of Agriculture a perpetual, royalty-free, fully transferable, unconditional, non-exclusive, worldwide right to reproduce any submission an unlimited number of times in any and all media for any editorial, commercial, promotional, or trade purposes. Additional terms and conditions for submissions will be included in the submission process.