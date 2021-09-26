Agriculture Department seeking photos showcasing Missouri wine country

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is calling all photographers, regardless of experience level, to capture the beauty of Missouri wine country in their inaugural Missouri Wine: Through the Glass photo contest.

“Images submitted during the contest will be used in promotional settings throughout the year to showcase all that Missouri wine country has to offer,” according to the department in a news release.

The winner of the contest will be announced Nov. 16 and will receive a Missouri Wine prize pack and two tickets to the Missouri Governor’s Cup presentation at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.

The winning image will be displayed during the event.

Photographers have until midnight, on Nov. 5, to submit their entry.

A panel of Missouri wine industry representatives will choose top entries that will be shard on social media for public voting from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

Missouri Wine Photo Contest 2021