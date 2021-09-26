Old Iron Works festival returns

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

What can be better than spending a wonderful autumn day at the beautiful Maramec Spring Park by revisiting this year’s annual Old Iron Works Festival.

The 2021 marks the 42nd year to hold this unique festival that was the brainchild of long-time James Foundation Regional Manager, Ford Hughes.

Throughout the years the event has followed his vision of featuring crafts relating to the ways of life that could be found during the 1800s operation of the Maramec Iron Works.

The 2021 will mark the beginning of a new a chapter of this important event that will blend our full lineup of current exhibitors with selected contemporary exhibitors to connect the important history of the past with the present at Maramec Spring Park.

Old Iron Works Festival participants will offer demonstrations of skills and exhibits from the 1800s era such as an antique tool display, beekeeping, blacksmiths, a civil war display, cornhusk dolls, crocheting, traditional music, quilting, basket weaving and woodworking to name a few.

Along with these exhibits Bluegrass music and clogging will be performed each afternoon on the main stage. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the fine entertainment along with the fresh autumn air.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at Old Iron Works Festival.

The cost is only $20 per car load or free with a Maramec Spring Park Annual Parking Pass.

So pack your automobile full of family and friends and head on out to Maramec Spring Park which is located just six miles southeast of St. James, Missouri on State Highway 8.

For more information call the James Foundation office at 573-265-7124 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.