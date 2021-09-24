Phelps Health Auxiliary appreciates volunteers during drive-through event

RDN REPORTS

Volunteers with the Phelps Health Auxiliary and Volunteer Services recently were recognized for their contributions to Phelps Health during a socially distanced, drive-through appreciation event.

The event was held after COVID-19 caused the Auxiliary to postpone its annual appreciation luncheon normally held in the spring. About 42 volunteers attended the event at the Rolla Lions Club Den on September 22.

“We appreciate all that the volunteers do for the organization -- from providing information to patients and visitors as they come in the door, to sewing pillows and caps for patients, to assisting in the gift shop, repeat boutique and numerous other areas,” said Crystal Lorah, interim director of the Auxiliary and Volunteer Services.

Over the past year, the Auxiliary has raised funds for numerous projects that benefit Phelps Health employees, patients and visitors. Thanks to the Auxiliary, the DICE (Doing Incredible Care Everyday) Awards program, which recognizes staff, will continue to be funded for the next three years.

The Auxiliary also provided funds for the Helping Employees After Loss Team to provide healthy snacks and informational resources to nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Auxiliary has also raised funds for a new stereotactic breast biopsy machine for the Comprehensive Breast Center.

During the event, volunteers stayed in their vehicles, while Phelps Health staff, administrators (including CEO Jason Shenefield) and Board of Trustees members thanked them.

Volunteers received a pin celebrating their years of service, a meal and drink, and gifts, including a succulent plant and a custom s’mores kit from Totally Chocolate. Volunteers also were given the chance to win door prizes.

The Phelps Health Auxiliary would like to thank the following organizations and businesses for making this event a success:

· Rolla Lions Club

· Girls Gone Catering

· Something Special Florist

· Ozarks Coca-Cola

To learn more about the Phelps Health Auxiliary and Volunteer Services, or how to become a volunteer, visit phelpshealth.org.