Missouri S&T launches multicity road show for prospective students

To reach prospective students who may not be ready to visit campus, Missouri University of Science and Technology is bringing elements of the campus experience to them at cities throughout the nation, starting in Springfield, Missouri.

The Missouri S&T Roadshow offers prospective undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to learn about S&T’s degree programs, student life, outstanding return on investment and career outcomes through a presentation by S&T admissions staff and university faculty. The Springfield event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at

The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave. To register for the free event, visit futurestudents.mst.edu/visit/off-campus-events/road-show/.

“It’s an exciting time at Missouri S&T, and a great time to be an S&T student,” says Shobi Sivadasan, vice provost for enrollment management. “We want to share all of the opportunities S&T provides with students throughout our state and across the nation.”

Sivadasan points to Missouri S&T’s outstanding reputation as an engineering- and science-focused university and its outstanding return on investment (ROI). In 2020, the average starting salary was $67,520 for bachelor’s graduates, $77,745 for master’s graduates and $87,211 for Ph.D. graduates. The university is consistently ranked as one of the best values by national ranking organizations like College Factual, Payscale and the Princeton Review.

Last October’s $300 million donation to S&T from the late Fred Kummer and his wife, June, also provides new opportunities for prospective students. Among many other initiatives, the Kummers’ gift established new scholarship and fellowship programs for undergraduate and graduate students, and the Kummer College of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, which Missouri S&T Provost Colin Potts says “will redefine business education for the mid-21st century.”

Additional Missouri S&T Roadshow events are scheduled for the following dates and locations. For further information and the latest updates, visit futurestudents.mst.edu/visit/off-campus-events/road-show/.

Upcoming Missouri S&T Roadshow events

• Oct. 5 - Kansas City, Missouri (5:30-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m.)

• Oct. 14 - Houston, Texas

• Oct. 16 - Denver, Colorado

• Oct. 19 - Peoria, Illinois

• Oct. 21 - Springfield, Illinois

• Oct. 21 - Austin, Texas

• Oct. 27 - Little Rock, Arkansas

• Nov. 2 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

• Nov. 3 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

• Nov. 4 - St. Louis, Missouri

• Nov. 4 - Chicago, Illinois

• Nov. 6 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

• Nov. 16 - Columbia, Missouri

• Nov. 18 - Cape Girardeau, Missouri