Day Trippn': Lemp Brewery, new Frankenstein, Dracula St. Louis escape rooms opening for the 2021 haunt season

The area around St. Louis’ historic Soulard neighborhood might be America’s scariest square mile, with one of the creepiest real haunted house’s in Missouri’s history and two fright-themed escape rooms opening for the Halloween season on Friday, and roughly one hour east from Rolla.

The Darkness, considered America’s scariest haunted house opens Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The haunted attraction will be open on weekends through Oct. 17 and then every night from Oct. 21 - Oct. 31, ending the season in November.

The Darkness celebrates its 28th Year of Fear in 2021 with a renovation that has made the experience longer and scarier with 200 animated scenes, including a Killer Pumpkin Barn, Haunted Conservatory, a Horror Arcade with pinball games, a new five-minute Coffin Escape Room, Zombie Jam Basketball, Walking Dead Shooting Games, Horror Arcades, Ride the Electric Chair and photo opportunities with the haunt’s living monsters.

The other Scarefest attractions, including The Lemp Haunted House — located one mile from The Darkness — and Creepyworld in Fenton, is open for the season on the first weekend in October.

The all-new Lemp Brewery Haunted House is located deep underground where operators promise, “no one can hear you scream.” Inside the historic brewery’s caverns — once used to lager beer and host parties — guests will come face to face with demons and navigate confusing mazes inside the pitch limestone cave.

Creepyworld is America’s longest haunted “screampark” with 13 attractions including a haunted hayride, graveyards and cornfields.

Tickets for The Darkness, Lemp Haunted House and Creepyworld are available individually or in combination at www.scarefest.com.

Frankenstein and Dracula — Newest Escape Rooms Now Open

New Frankenstein and Dracula-themed Escape Rooms are now open at St. Louis Escape, located in the Soulard neighborhood south of downtown St. Louis next to historic Soulard Market and The Darkness Haunted House.

The Frankenstein room is filled with animations, high-tech special effects and amazing puzzles. Players must prove there is life after death to be released from the chamber.

St. Louis Escape now features six escape rooms. In addition to Frankenstein and Dracula, groups can play The Haunted Hotel, The Cellar, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Blackbeard’s Revenge.

Silly Putter, a black light 1980’s-themed mini-golf course and a retro pinball arcade round out a visit to the haunt complex.

Escape rooms can be booked at www.StLouisEscape.com.

The Darkness and St. Louis Escape are located at 1525 and 1517 S. St. in St. Louis. Creepyworld is located in Fenton off highway 141 just a mile south of Gravois Road at 1400 S. Old Highway 141 in Fenton.

Lemp Haunted House is located at 3500 Lemp Avenue just one mile from The Darkness off South Broadway, and will be open every Friday and Saturday in October 6:45 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. and Halloween night 6:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.