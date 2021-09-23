Sellers-Sexton Powersports holding first annual Biketoberfest

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Sellers-Sexton Powersports is presenting the first annual Biketoberfest.

Residents are invited to join the company for food, fun and giveaways.

Bring your bike at 9 a.m. to Sellers-Sexton Powersports 509 VFW Memorial Drive in St. Robert, Saturday, Oct. 2 and join Sellers-Sexton Powersports for a Free Dyno Drag Racing, where you can safely race or run your own motorcycle in a standing quarter mile run one on one in a three full race battle.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/sellers-sexton-powersports/biketoberfest.