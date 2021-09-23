Electronics, appliances, tires collection to be held in St. Robert

RDN REPORTS

A special waste collection for residential electronics, appliances and tires will be held at the St. Robert Aquatic Center.

The city of St. Robert and Meramec Regional Planning Commission, with funding through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District, are partnering on the Oct. 9 collection.

The collection is open to residents from Phelps, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Pulaski and Washington counties, and is for residential items only. No materials from businesses will be accepted.

To minimize personal contact, those bringing items to the collection are asked to stay inside their vehicles and assistants will unload items.

Stove, washers, dryers, hot water heaters and other appliances will be collected free of charge. Free electronics also include computer components, laptop computers, keyboards, hair dryers, VCR/DVD players, cell phones or anything that runs on a cord or battery.

Oil and gas must be removed from tanks of any items such as push mowers and weed eaters.

All items must be free of debris.

Tires on rims will not be accepted.

Items that will not be accepted at the collection include — CDs DVDs, VHS and data tapes, floppy disks, transformers, capacitors or ballasts not clearly marked “No PCBs,” smoke detectors, thermostats, medical waste, gas containers such as propane, oxygen, nitrous oxide, anything leaking oil or acid, such as batteries, broken ink or toner cartridges, alkaline batteries, light bulbs and fluorescent tubes, broken CRTs, TVs or monitors.

Fees on certain items are $25 for CRT TVs over 27 inches, projection screens and wood console TVs, $20 for CRT TVs under 26 inches, $15 for flat screen TVs, $10 for all computer monitors and registered appliances with Freon.

Fees for tires are $2 each for passenger tires, $7.50 each for semi-truck tires and $25 for tractor tires.

For more information on items accepted or the fee structure, please contact Jill Hollowell at 573-265-2993 Ext. 109 or at jhollowell@meramecregion.org.

The collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the St. Robert Aquatic Center, 105 J.H. Williamson Drive in St. Robert.