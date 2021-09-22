Record number of employer booths expected at Missouri S&T Career Fair

RDN REPORTS

The Career Fair is returning to Missouri University of Science and Technology this September with two days of in-person events, and one day of virtual networking. More than 380 employer booths are expected to be at the three-day fair.

An interactive floor plan is available in the Career Fair Plus app, to allow attendees to map a route to the companies they’re interested in. Students and alumni can prepare for the Career Fair by downloading the app at career.mst.edu and setting up an account using their university email account. The app also lets students connect their LinkedIn profile. Students can also visit app.careerfairplus.com to participate through their browser.

The in-person events will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Gale Bullman Building on the S&T campus. The virtual fair will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Students are required to wear professional dress for entry into the in-person fair and during their virtual meetings with recruiters.

“S&T has worked hard to respond to the rapidly changing job market,” says Dr. Will Zwikelmaier, director of Career Opportunities and Employer Relations at Missouri S&T. “That this year’s fair is 15% larger than our largest ever, is a testament to the demand for S&T students and the focus S&T places on supporting them toward their next step.”

The in-person fair will follow strict protocols put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of their vaccination status. Employers and students will be asked not to shake hands. Capacity will be limited, with a “one-in, one-out” entry policy once capacity has been reached.

The average starting salary for undergraduates with a degree from Missouri S&T is $81,000 according to payscale.com.

For more information, contact Career Opportunities and Employer Relations at 573-341-4343 or visit career.mst.edu/careerfair.