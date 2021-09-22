Missouri S&T reverses five year trend with record enrollment for first-year students

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology released its official fall enrollment recorded at the end of the semester’s fourth week, which included a record number of first-year students and record percentage of underrepresented minorities.

Underrepresented minority students make up 12.3% of the first-year-student enrollment, which is an all-time high, according to the university.

Missouri S&T’s enrollment total includes a record 1,188 first-year students, an increase of 6.5% over the previous year’s total of 1,111.

Missouri S&T said the growth is due in part to the establishment of the Kummer Vanguard Scholarship program, which provides $1,000 to $3,000 in scholarship funds for first-year students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Approximately 460 Kummer Vanguard Scholars are enrolled in fall 2021.

The Kummer Vanguard Scholars program is supported through the Kummer Institute for Student Success, Research and Economic Development, which was established last fall through a $300 million gift from the late Fred Kummer, a 1955 Missouri S&T graduate, and his wife, June.

The number of out-of-state students at Missouri S&T is also a record, with 1,951 students attending from outside Missouri.

Missouri S&T saw growth in Missouri enrollment as well, reversing a trend that had been declining since 2016.

The total enrollment includes students from 48 states and 65 foreign countries.

Vice provost of enrollment management, Shobi Sivadasan, said, “A Missouri S&T education prepares our students to seek out and develop solutions to the great challenges facing our society.

“The more that we are able to bring together individuals of diverse backgrounds, the better able we are to prepare them for a diverse global work force.”

New graduate student enrollment totaled 583, an increase of 76% over last year’s total.

That total includes 10 Kummer Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellows.

The new program, which is supported through the Kummer Institute, provides 12-month stipends and tuition remission for up to four years for qualified doctoral students.

Missouri S&T’s official fall 2021 enrollment is 7,245, a 5.2% decrease from last fall’s official total of 7,645.

Classes started at Missouri S&T on Aug. 23.