Harry S. Memorial Veterans’ Hospital to offer confidential counseling services at St. James Veterans Home Outpatient Clinic

Harry S. Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center will provide area veterans and their families with counseling services next week at the St. James Veterans Home Outpatient Clinic.

Through the use of a Mobile Vet Center, staff will offer veterans and their families confidential counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, and marriage and family counseling.

Veterans and their families will also have access to information on Veterans Health Administration enrollment, VA benefits, suicide prevention referrals, readjustment counseling, and resources that can assist veterans in the difficult transition between military and civilian life.

“The customized Mobile Vet Center is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to Veterans, servicemembers, and their families, especially those living in rural or remote communities,” according to Jeff Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer, for Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

The Mobile Vet Center will be at the St. James Veterans Home Outpatient Clinic at 207 Matlock Dr. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 28.

For more information, call 573-814-6206.