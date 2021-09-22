Phelps County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 37% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Phelps County has administered more than 34,152 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sept. 21, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up very slightly by 0.28% from the previous week's tally of 34,056 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Phelps County, 37% of people living in Phelps County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 809,769 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of Sept. 21 are Joplin (55%), St. Charles County (53%), Boone County (52%), St. Louis County (52%) and Atchison County (46%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Phelps County as of Sept. 21:

How many people in Phelps County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

41% of people in Phelps County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 18,387 people

37% of people in Phelps County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 16,504 people

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

55% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,330,058 people

47% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,892,226 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.