East Central College sees enrollment increase for the Fall 2021 semester

More students are enrolled at East Central College than during each of the past two fall semesters.

Enrollment is up 2.5 percent in total student headcount in the fall 2021 semester compared to the fall 2020 semester.

There are 2,657 students enrolled this fall compared to 2,593 to the 2020 fall semester, a difference of 64 students, according to data compiled by the college’s institutional research department.

East Central College also saw an increase of 5 percent in the number of credit hours taken this year.

In the fall 2021 students enrolled in 25,868 credit hours compared to 24,633 in the fall of 2020.

That is an increase of 1,235 credit hours.

“This is great news for East Central College. The enrollment numbers reflect the quality of our academic offerings,” said ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer. “Students choose a college because of the knowledge and skills they will gain from their experience.”

The college saw increases in several areas, including dual credit, dual technical credit, first time and transfer students.

First-time degree seeking students are also up 7.3 percent this fall. There are 694 first-time degree seekers this year compared to 647 in 2020, an increase of 47 students, according to unofficial results.

“Enrollment is up because of the great work of our faculty and staff. It takes a comprehensive effort, including marketing, advising and counseling, financial assistance, teaching, scheduling, facilities, and more,” Bauer added.

“The enrollment numbers are tangible results of this work and the quality of what we provide.”

The headcount and credit hours for the 2021 fall semester are also higher in comparison to the 2019 fall semester, the last fall semester before the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Central College’s enrollment increase comes at a time when community college enrollment is trending down.

Top Ten Programs

A majority of East Central College students are planning to complete their Associate of Arts degree, while others are looking to directly begin their career upon completion of their program’s certificate and/or degree.

Below is a list of the top 10 programs for the fall 2021 semester:

• Associate of Arts: 1,248

• Nursing: 88

• Education: 82

• Pre-Engineering: 51

• Computer Information System: 51

• EMT-Paramedic: 45

• HVAC-R: 39

• Industrial Engineering Technology: 39

• Fine Arts: 36

• Culinary Arts: 30