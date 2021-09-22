Army Military Police School to hold change of responsibility ceremony

RDN REPORTS

The United States Army Military Police School at Fort Leonard Wood will host a change-of-responsibility ceremony at 8 a.m. Thursday on Gammon Field.

During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Bennett will transfer responsibilities of the regiment to Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman.

Bennett is retiring after 27 years of honorable and faithful service to the U.S. Army.

Klosterman comes to Fort Leonard Wood from the 18th Military Police Brigade, at Grafenwoehr, Germany.

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri .