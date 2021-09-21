Waynesville Pride Night a great success thanks to community

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce had another excellent turnout for the chamber’s huge annual tailgate party.

The chamber said they handed out over 1,500 hotdogs and sodas at Community Pride Night during the Tiger Homecoming game.

Area businesses also gave out all sorts of goodies at the event.

“This event would not be a success without our sponsors, volunteers and amazing community. Thank you. We look forward to next year,” the chamber said.