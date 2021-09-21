Missouri S&T plans festive events for Homecoming in October

RDN REPORTS

Tour campus departments during open houses and cheer the Miner football team to victory as part of Missouri S&T’s 2021 “MinerFest” Homecoming celebration, held Oct. 8-9.

Numerous activities are planned for Homecoming weekend, and many are open to the public.

Information about tickets and registration is available at mineralumni.com/homecoming.

All in-person events will follow safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri S&T’s COVID-19 task force during the scheduled time frame.

Schedule and fees are subject to change.

For current Missouri S&T guidelines, visit coronavirus.mst.edu.

Homecoming 2021 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 8

— Homecoming Registration, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House.

— Miner Legends Luncheon, noon-1:30 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House. Help honor some of S&T’s most distinguished alumni as they receive Miner Alumni Association awards. Tickets are required.

— Stueck Lecture, 1:30 p.m., Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall. Dr. Don Wuebbles, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois who shared a 2007 Nobel Prize, will discuss extreme weather events related to climate change.

— Sixth annual James O. Stoffer Lecture in chemistry, 2 p.m. in the Monsanto Lecture Hall – Room G3 Schrenk Hall. Dr. Jay Switzer, Chancellor’s Professor and Curators’ Distinguished Professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri S&T, will discuss the electrodeposition of transparent and flexible electronics.

— Department Open Houses, 3-4 p.m., various academic departments. View the full schedule of events at mineralumni.com/homecoming.

— Jack Carney Puck and Plaza Dedication, 4-5 p.m. at the Puck, a campus landmark located in front of Toomey Hall.

— Silver and Gold Gathering, 5-8 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House. Reception starts at 5 p.m., and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are required.

Saturday, Oct. 9

— Homecoming Registration, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Alumni Tent at the Gale Bullman Building parking lot.

— Miner Alumni Association Tailgate Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Alumni Tent at the Gale Bullman Building parking lot. Tickets are required.

— Missouri S&T Athletic Hall of Fame Room open to visitors, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Room G-25, Gale Bullman Building.

— Homecoming Football Game, 1 p.m. Allgood-Bailey Stadium. Cheer on the Miners as they take on Truman State University. Tickets are required.

— Miner Alumni Social, 6-8 p.m., Public House Brewing Co., 600 N. Rolla St.

For more details, contact the Miner Alumni Association at 573-341-4145 or at 800-JOMINER (800-566-4637).