Missouri S&T 150th anniversary events planned throughout the fall

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri University of Science and Technology invites community members to a variety of special events this fall as the university concludes its 150th anniversary celebration.

The Bicentennial Alliance Lecture Series, “Honoring our past, envisioning the future,” will celebrate both Missouri S&T’s anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the state of Missouri with a series of virtual lectures.

All of the events will be available to view live on Zoom and are free and open to the public.

All Zoom attendees will be entered in a drawing to win a special gift bag courtesy of the Missouri 2021 bicentennial and S&T’s 150th anniversary.

Zoom links for each lecture will be available on the event listing on calendar.mst.edu.

The following lectures are a part of the series:

• “Building microsatellites for the future” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Dr. Hank Pernicka, professor of aerospace engineering and Dean’s Educator Scholar at S&T, will present a lecture on the use of microsatellites to inspect satellites, perform small repairs or refuel spacecraft, potentially eliminating the need for risky spacewalks when something goes wrong.

• “Missouri’s German heritage” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Dr. Petra Dewitt, associate professor of history and political science at S&T, will present a lecture on the influence that German-speaking settlers had on Missouri’s agriculture, arts, sciences and beer.

• “Remembering Missouri’s most famous generals” 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Dr. John McManus, Curator’s Distinguished Professor of history and political science at S&T, will present a lecture on some of the most famous generals from Missouri, including Black Jack Pershing, Omar Bradley and Maxwell Taylor.

Several in-person events are also planned.

Check coronavirus.mst.edu/gatherings closer to the event date for the latest information about COVID-19 precautions on campus.

• “St. Pat’s Panel Discussion: What the ‘Best Ever’ Celebration has Meant to S&T and Beyond” 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in St. Pat’s Ballroom 206C of the Havener Center. A panel of current and former S&T faculty will discuss the university’s St. Pat’s celebration and what it has meant to the campus over the decades. There will also be an opportunity for audience members to share their own memories and anecdotes about St. Pat’s at S&T.

• “Gold Rush 5K” 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. A family-friendly 5K open to participants of all ages and fitness levels, whether you’re a seasoned runner or walking your first 5K. A portion of the proceeds will support Missouri S&T’s Health and Wellness Fund. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 22, and the registration fee is $25-30 dollars.

For more information on all 150th anniversary events, visit 150.mst.edu/events.