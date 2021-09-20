Phelps Health holding free Pfizer vaccine clinic Tuesday

RDN REPORTS

Phelps Health is holding a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

Individuals can get their first dose or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccines are available on a walk-in basis for anyone ages 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child under 18.

The clinic will be held 5-7 p.m. at the Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W. 10th. St. in Rolla.

Pre-registration is not required, and the vaccines are free.

After getting a vaccine, individuals will have to wait at least 15 minutes.

Individuals should bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Phelps Health will offer third doses to immunocompromised individuals. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3BIsWme.