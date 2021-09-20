Over 200 families receive grocery carts of healthy food at commodity day

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The St. James Caring Center parking lot was filled with cars and more waiting to enter on commodity day in September.

St. James Caring Center Director Nancy Montgomery said nearly 200 families received grocery carts filled with healthy food items.

A host of volunteers and staff members gather each month to fulfill the food needs of those in our community.

Volunteer Danny Craft is a master at directing traffic and lining up cars. Montgomery said Craft recently implemented a “Drive Through” system that quickens the process.

September was the first month the caring center established two check-in lines.

“What an amazing job Suzi Speas and Marilyn Disser did validating participant information utilizing the computerized OASIS system,” Montgomery said.

She also thanked Greg Speas for building the second check-in station.

For some, volunteering offers the chance to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them.

Unpaid volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together, according to Montgomery.

Volunteering is a two-way street: It can benefit individuals and their families as much as the cause they choose to help.

To volunteer at the St. James Caring Center, contact Marilyn at 265-2047.

The St. James Caring Center’s Thrift Store is open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 113 W. Eldon St. in St. James.