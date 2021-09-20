Phelps County's COVID cases up 19.1%; Missouri cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported 15,042 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 14,926 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 1.1% from the week before, with 1,030,256 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.46% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 36 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Phelps County reported 112 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 94 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,845 cases and 171 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ripley County with 843 cases per 100,000 per week; Bollinger County with 799; and New Madrid County with 773. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,925 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,164 cases; and Jackson County, with 910. Weekly case counts rose in 58 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Stoddard and St. Louis City counties.

Missouri ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 76,145 vaccine doses, including 31,147 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 75,019 vaccine doses, including 30,844 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 6,170,100 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 56 counties, with the best declines in Jackson County, with 910 cases from 996 a week earlier; in Boone County, with 372 cases from 435; and in St. Francois County, with 290 cases from 352.

In Missouri, 188 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 222 people were were reported dead.

A total of 806,720 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,548 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,087,432 people have tested positive and 673,763 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,652

The week before that: 2,874

Four weeks ago: 3,241

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.