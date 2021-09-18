Pregnancy Resource Center Walk, Run for Life raises over $70K

Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
Donna Lawis, left, and Paula Marti participated in the Pregnancy Resource Center’s Walk and Run for Life 5K at Rolla Lions Club Park, Saturday.

Residents came together at Rolla Lions Club Park on Saturday for the Pregnancy Resource Center’s annual Walk and Run for Life. 

Donations from the 5K surpassed the Pregnancy Resource Center’s fundraising goal of $50,000, with the annual event raising $71,520, with donations still being accepted. 

Moriah and Jake Renaud were the top fundraisers, raising $15,100 for the 2021 Walk and Run for Life, at Rolla Lions Club Park, Saturday.

Last year’s walk raised $49,841 in donations for the local non-profit that helps women facing pregnancy decisions.

The Pregnancy Resource Center’s services are free of charge, including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, post-abortive counseling, men’s parenting classes, emergency housing and financial assistance. 

The Pregnancy Resource Center moved its offices to 1210 E. State Route 72, near Los Arcos, and is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, call 573-368-5700 or text 573-873-6757 or visit https://supportmyprc.com.

The Pregnancy Resource Center of Rolla held its Walk for Life 5k Saturday at Rolla Lions Club Park.

This year’s walk sponsors include McDonald's, Investment Realty, Inc., Professional Christian Coaching Institute, Rolla Knights of Columbus, Maid-Rite, USA Tours, Grellner Sales & Service Inc, Scotts Printing, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Cahills Construction, Inc, McNew Electric LLC., Bloomsdale Excavating, Stahlman Powersports, Town & Country Bank, Colton’s Steak House & Grill and Alyssa Jean Studios. 

