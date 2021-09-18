Parson appoints Rolls resident to Amusement Ride Safety Board

RDN REPORTS

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday appointed Missouri S&T graduate Joseph Nickell, of Rolla, to the Amusement Ride Safety Board.

Nickell works as a Zipline Technician for Universal Zipline Technology where he helps design and construct course layouts that adhere to proper safety protocols.

Nickell recently graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Arts in civil engineering.

While attending Missouri S&T, he completed a summer engineering and project management internship with Caron-Mitchell Inc. Engineering and Construction.

Parson also made two other appointments to boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Teresa Creek, of Memphis, was appointed as the Scotland County Recorder of Deeds.

Creek has served as the Deputy Recorder for the Scotland County Recorder of Deeds Office since 2019.

Prior to joining the Recorder’s Office, she worked as the Administrative Secretary to the Superintendent of Scotland County R-I School District.

Andrew Evans, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Amusement Ride Safety Board.

Evans is the owner and sole manager of Evans Midland Empire Show, Inc. where he manages a crew of 25 employees and oversees the safety, construction, and operation of 15 mobile carnival rides on a weekly basis.

He is a member of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, Seasonal Employers Alliance, and Showmen’s League of America. Evans earned a Bachelor of Arts in personal financial management from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Antoine Lee, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.

Rev. Lee is the Senior Pastor of Central Christian Church located in the Kansas City metropolitan area. He has spent a significant portion of his professional career as a bi-vocational minister but has also worked in corporate enterprise serving as the President of LMB commercial, a commercial real-estate lending company.

Lee has been recognized as a community champion by both the Koinonia Group of the Seven Oaks neighborhood and Boston Heights Neighborhood Association.

He has also been a keynote speaker for the National Convention of the Christian Church.

Lee earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Business Administration from Park University. He also earned a Master of Divinity from Central Baptist Theological Seminary.

Walter Alan Winders, of Laddonia, was appointed as the Audrain County Presiding Commissioner.

Winders has served as the Audrain County Eastern District Commissioner since 2017.

Prior to being elected Commissioner, he was the City Administrator for the City of Vandalia for 14 years.

He is an active member of the Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri Association of Counties.

Winders was a member of the Missouri National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1985, and he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Northeast Missouri State University.