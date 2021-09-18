State Fair Community College receives $15K to build Innovation Center

RDN REPORTS

The State Fair Community College Foundation recently received $15,000 from Michael and Christy Otten of Lake of the Ozarks for its Stronger Workforce, Greater Community capital campaign to help build the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center.

The new building will be on the Sedalia campus and expand the college’s capacity to meet the growing demand in technical workforce training and strengthen the communities it services.

State Fair Community College Foundation Executive Director, Mary Treuner, said, “The foundation and college appreciate the Ottens for supporting our mission to provide relevant and responsive learning experiences that empower the students and communities we serve to prosper.”

Stronger Workforce, Greater Community: A Capital Campaign for the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center and Center for Excellence was launched last year.

The college broke ground on the new center in December 2020 on State Fair Community College’s original buildings, known as Plywood U.

Information about the project and ongoing construction is available at www.sfccmo.edu/OHWIC/

According to State Fair Community College, the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center and the Fielding Center for Excellence will increase the college’s capacity to deliver workforce training by 200 percent and improve enrollment by at least 120 percent in career and technical areas.

The new workforce training center will house an expanded lab and classroom spaces for welding and precision machining training in the new workforce training center.

Renovations to Fielding Technical Center will provide a Center for Excellence for industrial technology, leadership and supervisory skills and logistics training, space for the new pre-apprenticeship program and a climate, refrigeration and energy control lab, and an advanced manufacturing and robotics lab.