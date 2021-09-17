The Rolla Mission launches online Vintage Market to help residents experiencing hardships

RDN REPORTS

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the previous in-person Vintage Market event will now be held online.

The website for The Vintage Market that benefits The Rolla Mission will launch on Oct. 1 and be open until items are sold out.

Last summer, the Vintage Market was held in person and had a lot of success. Still, amid COVID-19 cases rising and the continued interest in the items that have been donated, the administration felt it would be best to host the sale online.

Executive Director of The Rolla Mission Ashley Brooks said, “It was wonderful to see everyone this summer at our sale. We had a lot of help and appreciated the support from our community.”

“Thanks to the ongoing generosity of our donors, we now have even more antiques, furniture and other incredible items available. Our goal is to raise funds to help people out of homelessness, but also keep everyone in our community safe,” she added.

An online sale was a great solution to meet that goal, according to Brooks.

All proceeds will benefit The Rolla Mission, which provides support and service to various people experiencing hardships in the community by offering free meals, free laundry services, emergency shelter and case management.

Many items will be available, including vintage Chanel earrings, a complete cherry bedroom set, and a metal cooler from the ‘50s.

Additional items that will be available include quality furniture, vintage collectibles, vintage dishware, antique toys and vintage jewelry.

Members of the public can visit the Vintage Market’s online website at https://tinyurl.com/TRMVM on Oct. 1 to reserve items.

After purchasing an item online, a representative from The Rolla Mission will arrange a pick-up time to come and pick up the item.

The pickup location is Downtown Storage on West 7th St. in Rolla.

To learn more about The Rolla Mission, visit www.therollamission.org or follow The Rolla Mission on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/therollamission/.