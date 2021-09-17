Rolla Middle School classrooms receive awards in Celebration of Nations poster coloring contest

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla Middle School students participated in the annual Celebration of Nations coloring contest, sponsored by the Rolla Downtown Business Association and Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The community collaboration effort is held every year as part of Celebration of Nations, which takes place Sept. 25 in downtown Rolla with the Parade of Nations at 11 a.m.

The winning classes at Rolla Middle School for the Celebration of Nations 2021 poster coloring contest were:

— Kim Breen’s Fourth Grade class

— Ashley Rapp’s Fifth Grade class

— Darren Voight’s Sixth Grade class