Bring your pooch, friends to support Pups and Pints tonight

RDN REPORTS

Meramec Vineyards Winery invites members of the public to bring their pooch and friends out tonight to support the winery’s Pups & Pints charity of the month — Waynesville Animal Shelter.

Purchase a meal and bring your dog, and Meramec Vineyards Winery will give you a free pint glass from Missouri breweries.

For every pint and every bottle of sweet cat wine sold, $1 will be donated to Waynesville Animal Shelter.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Vineyards Winery, 600 State Route B in St. James.

Every Friday, the winery has invited residents and their pups out to support local charities.