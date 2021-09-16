Virtual health benefits help available during 2021 Open Season

RDN REPORTS

The 2021 open benefit enrollment season for Federal Employee Health Benefits coverage runs Nov. 8 to Dec. 13, and a virtual benefits fair will be available to assist eligible individuals with enrolling in or changing their healthcare coverage.

Register at www.benefeds.com to participate in a live chat on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 1 or Dec. 8.

Visit https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/compare-plans to find and compare 2021 FEHB healthcare plans.