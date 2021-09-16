Missouri S&T offering $5k scholarships to students vaccinated against COVID-19

Missouri University of Science and Technology is encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering several prizes, including a tour of Missouri S&T’s Experimental Mine, where winners will have the opportunity to blow something up.

Students, faculty and staff who provide a record of their COVID-19 vaccination information can enter to win prizes with a series of drawings, starting the third week of classes in September.

Students will need to upload their vaccine records to the Student Health Portal and then sign up for prize drawings. Faculty and staff will need to log into myHR, click the COVID Vaccine Upload tile, and follow the instructions.

Drawings will take place every Friday until Oct. 15, and Wednesday, the week of Fall Break.

Missouri S&T is only making prizes available to students enrolled in at least one course for the fall 2021 semester. Students and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have proof of vaccination on file by the end of the business day before the drawing.

Employees must be employed the day of the drawing.

Prizes

Prizes for students, faculty and staff include lunch at Missouri S&T’s Experimental Mine. During this mine tour, the winner can blow something up under the supervision of tour guide Dr. Catherine Johnson. Participants can also win a half-day ride-along and lunch with University Police Chief Doug Roberts.

Student Prizes

Missouri S&T’s Vaccine Incentive Program gives away $5,000 scholarships to 5 students, $2,500 scholarships to 10 students, $1,000 scholarships to 10 students and $500 scholarships to 20 students.

Students can also win:

• Tickets to St. Louis Cardinals games

• Segway Moped and parking spot

• Ninebot KickScooter

• Laptop computer, value up to $1,300

• iPad Air

• LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle advanced building set model with Harry Potter minifigures

• Apple Watch, value up to $400

• Guest DJ a KMNR show

• PlayStation 4 Pro

• Nintendo Switch console

• Free S&T parking pass for one year

• AirPods with charging case

• One year of Amazon Prime

• Big Joe FUF large beanbag chair

• Amazon gift cards

Faculty and Staff Prizes

Missouri S&T is giving away two tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders football game at noon Sunday, Dec. 12, in Kansas City, Missouri, and a $150 VISA gift card for a one-night hotel stay to one winner.

Also, for every staff member who reports their COVID-19 vaccination, $20 will be donated to the Staff Council’s Employee Scholarship Program, and the first ten departments to report they are 100% vaccinated will win a pizza party.

Additional prizes include:

• Yeti cooler

• Apple Watch,

• Amazon Prime

• Airpods with charging case

• Northface backpack

• Yeti Rambler

To sign up for Missouri S&T’s Vaccine Incentive Program, go to https://coronavirus.mst.edu/win.