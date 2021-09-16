St. James Caring Center partners with students to eliminate waste

RDN REPORTS

The St. James Caring Center’s Commodity Day produces tons of cardboard. In September, the caring center received produce in sturdy cardboard containers that the Future Farmers of America from St. James High School are recycling.

When spring comes and students sell plants, these containers are perfect for the customers to transport their purchases.

Caring center director Nancy Montgomery said the caring center is always searching for ways to recycle. Already underway is recycling baled clothing and metal.

Now the caring center can partner with the students to eliminate more waste in the landfill.

“A huge thank you to the students for helping,” she said. “And for thinking of how to recycle cardboard.”

For more information about Commodity Day, contact Marilyn at the Caring Center 265-2047.