Department of Transportation seeking emergency maintenance operators

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Transportation has full-time maintenance positions and seasonal emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state and is seeking individuals who can make a difference in the lives of all who travel Missouri roads.

“Missouri travelers depend on us to treat and plow the roads through the winter storms. We’re looking for individuals who are interested in joining our team to help Missouri this winter season and beyond,” Maintenance Director Natalie Roark said. “If you are looking for a rewarding job that gives back to your community, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, complete a criminal background check and have a commercial driver’s license.

A passing grade on the written portion of the commercial driver’s license exam is required before the hire date.

Applicants must pass the driving portion of the commercial driver’s license exam with tanker endorsement and no air brake restrictions.

The department will provide training to individuals who don’t already have a commercial driver’s license.

Full-time maintenance employees receive training and a long list of benefits, including paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance, a retirement plan, and a culturally diverse workplace dedicated to safety and personal development.

Full-time employment with the Missouri Department of Transportation provides opportunities for advancement and a long-term career.

The department also needs seasonal help. Individuals can apply for an emergency maintenance equipment operator position. These are seasonal crew members who help out when inclement weather hits.

Roark said, “If your normal job doesn’t include full-time work in the winter months, consider being an emergency operator for the Missouri Department of Transportation to fill in those gaps.”

“You earn extra pay, and you help the MoDOT team with our winter operations,” she added.