Rolla Technical Institute Construction underway

Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
Rolla Technical Institute, where construction is underway on the new upgrades slated for completion in December.

Rolla Technical Institute provides many opportunities for area High School students and adults. Funding approved in March, has allowed the school to expand its automotive technology lab, provide an additional construction trades classroom, add a covered outdoor lab space for its agriculture programs, replace plumbing and provide for a more secure entry.

The school's name changed to Rolla Technical Institute in 1993. 

Here is the latest construction underway that was approved by the district:

Rolla Technical Institute Tuesday, Sept. 14. Construction on the new outdoor classroom, includes new footing and foundation.
Rolla Technical Institute construction Tuesday, Sept. 14, where a pre-engineered steel canopy is being built.
Work underway Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the outdoor classroom at Rolla Technical Institute.
Construction on the Rolla Technical Institute outdoor classroom, Tuesday, Sept. 14. The school district said the project should be complete by early December.