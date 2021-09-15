Rolla Technical Institute Construction underway
Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
Rolla Technical Institute provides many opportunities for area High School students and adults. Funding approved in March, has allowed the school to expand its automotive technology lab, provide an additional construction trades classroom, add a covered outdoor lab space for its agriculture programs, replace plumbing and provide for a more secure entry.
The school's name changed to Rolla Technical Institute in 1993.
Here is the latest construction underway that was approved by the district: