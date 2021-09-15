Phelps County Senior Companion Program announces August Senior Companion of the Month

RDN REPORTS

Leona Phillips was named August 2021 Senior Companion of the Month. Leona has been a Senior Companion since 2008. She enjoys meeting people from different walks of life, she says. “It helps me to evaluate my own life and I enjoy helping others.”

Leona also enjoys reading and sewing,

Leona was born the youngest of eight children in Anniston, MO. (originally called Hainley’s Switch) in Mississippi County during the Depression. Leona’s mother kept house and did wash for a school teacher and her father was a farm laborer and a city constable. Leona says her parents lived in town and kept a victory garden but with eight children, they nearly starved to death.

Leona graduated at 16 in East Prairie, MO in 1941 and went to work at a shoe factory in Charleston, MO. but returned to school for clerical training. Later, Leona, her husband and four children moved to St. Louis and she took an office position with ASCS, a USDA Farm Service Agency, until retirement.

Leona’s boys took positions at a CCC Camp and would send money home and Leona took in washing to stretch the budget. Leona always felt strongly about education and continued taking classes at the University of Missouri at Rolla.

As Senior Companion of the Month, Leona received a floral arrangement donated from Blossom Basket Florist and a $10 gift card from Sink’s Pharmacy.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from AmeriCorps Seniors as well as several local groups and individuals.

If you know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, or someone who is 55 years and older who would like to become a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.