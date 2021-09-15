Missouri S&T continues demolition of historic Bureau of Mines building

As part of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s plan to develop a new arrival district, the university continued demolition of the historic Federal Bureau of Mines building on Bishop Avenue.

The former home of the U.S. Bureau of Mines-Rolla Research Center was constructed in 1947 and destroyed by a fire in 1948. According to Missouri Preservation, the building was rebuilt as a Georgian Revival-style building in 1950.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, and the university decommissioned the building, stating in a news release that a 2010 facility assessment found it was in poor condition, citing several physical deficiencies.

The university determined that the $7.5 million to $10 million cost to renovate the building to modern standards was not a viable option in its Campus Master Plan.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved the latest Campus Master Plan on Sept. 2.

The plan includes a new arrival district, construction of research and development facilities, a new general services building and upgrades to campus infrastructure.