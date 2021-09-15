Missouri Extension offering virtual course aimed at women in agriculture

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The University of Missouri Extension is offering a virtual course for women interested in learning how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry.

“This October we will begin our next session of Annie’s Project,” said MU Extension Ag business specialist Karisha Devlin. “Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.”

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive session via Zoom. Attendees will also complete self-paced activities and videos online. Course topics include:

· Communication skills and strategies

· Managing your business

· Leases & legal issues

· Crop insurance

· Livestock risk protection (LRP) insurance

· Pasture, rangeland, and forage (PRF) insurance

· Business plans

· Internet resources and tools

· Fence laws

· And more…

“Annie's Project helped us start on what we would like to happen to our farm once we chose to step away from it fulltime,” said past Annie’s Project attendee Tina Wibberg. “Little did we know that several years later my husband would pass away. Every topic covered by Annie's Project gave me the tools I needed to carry on the family farm legacy with our children, who were 13, 15 and 24 at the time.”

Annie’s Project will be offered virtually on Thursday, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

Class size will be limited to 20 individuals and will cost $50 for all six sessions. Register by Oct. 4 to secure your spot.

By completing the six-week course, participants receive 18 hours of risk management education, Devlin added.

For more information and registration visit, https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1629912466. If you have questions, please contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.