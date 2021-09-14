Missouri S&T engineering and computing programs show high marks in renewed ABET accreditation

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the 16 programs within the College of Engineering and Computing (CEC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology showed remarkable improvement in receiving renewed accreditation from the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), Inc.

“Our department chairs have worked hard to improve their programs, and their work shows in the latest accreditation review,” says Dr. Richard Wlezien, vice provost and CEC dean. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to continuing to provide excellent education for our students.”

ABET noted strengths in nearly all CEC programs and only eight areas of concern.

A strength is an aspect of a program that is above the standard.

ABET defines concern as the potential for a program to no longer satisfy a criterion even though it currently meets expectations. The previous review noted several weaknesses, which are more serious than concerns and require remedial action to strengthen compliance with a criterion, policy or procedure prior to the next review.

The latest ABET review noted no weaknesses in CEC programs.

“I have served on ABET reviews, and I have never seen improvement like this,” says S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “I congratulate our CEC programs on their remarkable progress.”

In the previous review, ABET pointed out needed growth, primarily in continuous improvement within several programs, defined as how well a program or process meets the needs and expectations of students.

“We brought greater focus to continuous improvement after the previous review and made significant progress in that area,” says Dr. Stephen Raper, CEC’s ABET coordinator. “We have an opportunity going forward to continue to build on that success.”

Programs are reviewed for accreditation every six years. The CEC programs will undergo the process again in 2026.