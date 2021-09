RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps Health Ostomy Support Group will meet on Oct. 13, offering education for ostomy patients and caregivers.

The free event will be held 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the Shirley Day Conference Room B at Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W. 10th. St., in Rolla.

The group meets on the second Wednesday each month.

For more information, call the Wound Center at 573-426-2214 or email ostomysupport@phelpshealth.org.