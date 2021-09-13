Phelps Health to offer 50 free mammograms

RDN REPORTS

Phelps Health is offering 50 free mammograms as part of Breast cancer Awareness Month in October.

Phelps Health will offer 3D mammograms to women who are at least 40 years old and have no insurance on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The mammograms are being offered thanks to the Phelps Health Foundation’s Breast Center Mammography Fund. Women can call Phelps Health Centralized Scheduling at 573-458-7737 to determine eligibility and to make an appointment.

Register by Oct. 21.

Phelps Health said spots are limited and will be available to the first 50 people.

Phelps Health is offering 40 mammograms in Rolla and 10 mammograms in Waynesville.