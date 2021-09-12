Waynesville Chamber announces Veteran of the Year, holding ceremony and parade

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce recognizes Johnnie Bryant as Veteran of the Year.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is honored to present the 2021 Veteran of the Year at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony and Parade, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Bryant will be recognized at the ceremony and will lead the parade as the Parade Marshal.

Bryant is a retired Sergeant First Class with the U. S. Army and a native of Florida.

After joining the Army in 1985, Bryant attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Throughout his military career as a 92 Yankee, Bryant was stationed throughout the world, including two tours to Germany, two tours to Korea, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Irvine, California, ending his career in Missouri.

He retired at Fort Leonard Wood on Nov. 30, 2006.

He prides himself on the time he spent in the Army, especially between 2001-2004, when he was a Senior Drill Sergeant, helping to mold future leaders.

Wanting to remain an active member of the military community, Bryant became a DA Civilian in 2008 and currently serves as the Housing Manager for DPW Housing Division.

When he isn’t working, residents can find Bryant volunteering and give back to the community.

He is an active member of the Waynesville Lodge No. 375, where he has served as Post Master and is currently the Treasurer.

Since 2009, Bryant has volunteered at the Fort Leonard Wood USO, where he has become a regular fixture, putting in over 1,300 hours and showing no signs of slowing down.

His passion for the military and for helping others drives Bryant to give back to his community.

By volunteering countless hours, he can connect and lead others to greatness, always putting others first.

"A true sign of a great leader," the chamber said.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., before the parade in the St. Robert Municipal Center parking lot.

The parade will officially step off following the ceremony at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The parade will go from the Municipal Center, turn right on Missouri Avenue, turn left onto Old Route 66, turn around at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and then end at the St. Robert Community Center.

The drop-off location for the parade will be at the St. Robert Municipal Golf Course on Duffer Lane off of Marshall Drive. Drop-offs will not be allowed in the Municipal Center parking lot or Family Dollar Shopping Center.

Parking will be available at Freedom Elementary School for anyone wishing to attend the ceremony or participate in the parade.

People who have more than one vehicle in the parade must arrive to the line-up together to be in the parade together.

Line-up will be between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The St. Robert Chamber of Commerce encourages participants to attend the ceremony, which will be held before the parade at 11 a.m. in the Municipal Center parking lot.

The parade may be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

For questions or to make your parade reservations, call the chamber office at 573-336-5121 or e-mail chamber@wsrchamber.com.