Virtual program to offer tips on European style deer mounts

European style mounts are a type of taxidermy that’s gained popularity among hunters as an alternative way to preserve the memorial of a deer harvest.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a free virtual program for people interested in learning how to do a European mount, consisting of a cleaned skull with the antlers still attached.

At the program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow will discuss “how hunters can use the European-style technique to turn their deer harvest into a unique-looking memory that will last a lifetime.”

DeBow will have information on what equipment is needed and the best techniques to make a European mount.

The free online program “Learning to Hunt: European Mounting Your Trophy” is from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 22.

People can register for the program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178661. Registrants must provide an e-mail so that staff can send a program link.

The program will include a chat-based question and answer period where participants can interact with presenters.