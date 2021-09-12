Save the Date: Rolla Community Events

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Fall Patio Sale

When & Where: Sept. 15 - Sept. 18, starts sun up Sept. 15 and sun down Sept. 18, at Sybill’s in St. James, 1100 N. Jefferson St. There will be a wide selection of books, home decor, watches and jewelry, lamps, pictures, small and large furniture, kids and kitchen items, and more. The gift shop is in the original home on the property that is around 120 years old.

N&C Music Factory

When & Where: Sept. 18, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Meramec Vineyards Winery, 600 State Route B, in St. James. The winery is hosting live music Saturdays each week through Oct. 30.

Pub 2 Pub Half Marathon

When & Where: Sept. 18, from Rolla Public House Brewery to St. James Public House Brewery. Race day registration and packet pick up 6-6:45 a.m. at Rolla Public House Brewery. Race Day registration and packet pick-up 8-8:45 a.m. at St. James Public House Brewery with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Early packet pick up at Rolla Public House Loft, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://pub2pubhalfmarathon5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11946.

Pregnancy Resource Center Walk For Life/ Run For Life

When & Where: Sept. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla. The Pregnancy Resource Center invited residents to their Walk for Life/Run for Life event. Pregnancy Resource Center’s Walk for Life is a day that the pro-life individuals of the community come together to support one of the most vital service organizations in mid Missouri. They invite you to join them in this walk for life. In addition, they ask that you give generously to support the walkers. They will be meeting at the Rolla Lions Club Park at the first pavilion. For more information, visit http://www.supportmyprc.com, or email Josh Bostock at josh@pcrolla.com

Going Solar — Harvesting Missouri’s Sun

When & Where: Sept. 19, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., at Phelps County Courthouse, 200 N. Main St. in Rolla. Join the Citizens Climate Lobby to learn about going solar with speaker Nick Barrack at the Phelps County Courthouse Multipurpose Meeting Room. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Broken Oak Fall Barn Sale

When & Where: Sept. 24, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Sept. 25, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.., at Broken Oak Barn, 15751 State Route F. Get inspired for fall while shopping unique vendors, listening to live music and enjoying a beautiful day in the country. The big barn and fields will be filled with vendors so bring a wagon or cart. They will have fall games for the children and delicious food options. Broken Oak Bard is not pre-selling tickets this year. Everyone pays at the gate as they enter: Friday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., price is $10, which is good for Saturday too. Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., price is $5.

New Dimensional Christian Ministry Recovery Month Celebration

When & Where: Sept. 24, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at New Dimensional Christian Ministry, 12719 County Road 5110 in Rolla. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate and celebrate individuals who have reclaimed their lives in long-term recovery. It honors the treatment and recovery service providers who make recovery possible. Residents are invited to join the Voices of Recovery as they celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Recovery Month 6 p.m., Sept. 24. This year the celebration will be live in the sanctuary and live-steamed via Facebook and YouTube. Due to COVID-19, restrictions and limited seating registration is required to attend in person. For more information, email Tuesday Florence at Tuesday.Florence@gmail.com or call 816-509-0073.

Midwest Backroad Rally for a Cure - Ride for Cystic Fibrosis

When & Where: Sept. 25, 8 a.m. until sundown, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 7057 Old Route 66, in Cuba. The Midwest Backroad Rally for A Cure Annual Ride for Cystic Fibrosis is sponsored by Knights of Columbus No. 8920, East Office Bar and Grill, and many more. All proceeds from registration for the ride and raffle will go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for research for a cure. All drivers must be 16 years old and provide a copy of their Driver’s License and proof of insurance. Camping will be available at local area camp grounds. Motels will be available in the Cuba area. Register online at cowtownusainc.com. Online registrations opens 8 a.m. Sept. 25. For more information call 573-205-7282.

5th Annual Ranney Run

When & Where: Sept. 25, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Dr. in Rolla. Dr. Bonnie Ranney, MD, Dr. Mark Ranney, DVM, and Mary Ensign (Bonnie’s mom), were killed in a traffic crash December 2015. Dr. Bonnie and Mark Ranney will be remembered for their contributions to the Rolla community. Dr. Bonnie Ranney was a family physician serving patients at Mercy, Phelps Health and Your Community Health Center. Dr. Mark Ranney was a local veterinarian who took over the family vet practice from his father; Bishop Avenue Veterinary Clinic, which served the Rolla community for over 40 years. All proceeds will be donated to the new animal shelter in their memory. Registration fee is $30. Fee includes a Ranney Run t-shirt and chip timing. Choose from the in-person race or the virtual race. Register before Sept. 10 to guarantee your race t-shirt.

Seize The Day 5k Run/Walk

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park as they raise much needed funds and awareness for those impacted by epilepsy in Missouri and Kansas. The family-friendly event features a 5K run and walk that attracts over 100 enthusiastic participants each year. The Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri and Kansas proudly leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. For more information, visit https://www.classy.org/event/2021-rolla-seize-the-day-5k-run-walk/e346581.

Opening Weekend at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Pete’s Pumpkin Patch, 18385 South U.S. Highway 63 in Rolla, as Pete’s Pumpkin Patch officially opens for the season.

Celebration of Nations

When & Where: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., in Downtown Rolla. This year marks the 12th annual Celebration of Nations, an annual event that united countries and cultures that make up our community by increasing awareness of the vibrant cultural diversity in Rolla. Celebration of Nations will begin with the Parade of Nations at 11 a.m. This year, the parade route will start at the Chancellor’s Residence located at the corner of 11th Street and State Street. The parade will proceed east on 11th St. to North Oak, then turn south on North Oak Street, travel under the 10th Street overpass and conclude at the Downtown Bandshell and festival lot. The parade will feature flags carried by Missouri S&T international students representing their home countries, marching bands, dignitaries and ever-popular camels. Live music will be featured at the Rolla Bandshell from noon - 4 p.m. and will include Celebrate talent featuring international student groups from Missouri S&T.

The Gala Lift

When & Where: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla. The Cancer Gale & Co presents The Gala Lift, a VIP Cocktail Party. Price is $50 per person. There will be cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres provided. For more information, email cancergalaandco@gmail.com.

STEM Fest 2021

When & Where: Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Missouri S&T Student Recreation Center, 705 W. 10th St. in Rolla. Celebrate science, technology, engineering and math at this family-friendly event. Hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations and other attractions are sure to be a hit with children, teens and families. For more information, visit https://community.umsystem.edu/engagements/stem-fest-2021.

A Night of Magic

When & Where: Oct. 2, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Lions Den, 1061 S. Bishop Ave. in Rolla. The Kaleidoscope Discovery Center will present A Night of Magic, with Kevin Spencer performing at the event. He is an award-winning performance artist who, for more than 25 years, toured the world with his wife and partner Cindy with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the U.S. They left behind a trail of accolades in their wake including 2009 International Illusionists of the Year, 2015 International Magicians of the Year and six-time recipient of Performing Arts Entertainers of the Year, and six-time recipient of Performing Arts Entertainers of the Year. Proceeds will support KDC’s mission to provide opportunities that value science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through hands-on learning, encouraging imagination, exploring, and creation influencing a brighter tomorrow. For more information, contact Kaleidoscope Discovery Center at info@thekaleidoscope.org.

Old Iron Works

When & Where: Oct. 9, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Maramec Spring Park, 21880 Maramec Spring Dr. in St. James. Daily admission into the event is $20 per carload or free with a Maramec Spring Annual Parking Pass. For more information, visit http://www.maramecspringpark.com/events.

Rolla Lions Club Oktoberfest

When & Where: Oct. 9 - Oct. 10, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla.

8th Annual Team Anita Golf Benefit

When & Where: Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Oak Meadow Country Club, 10700 County Road 3110, in Rolla. The four person team scramble golf tournament’s proceeds will benefit local cancer patients through the Team Anita — Pay it Forward fund. Team entry includes golf carts, tournament t-shirt, lunch on the course and a catered meal after the event. Open to the first 20 teams. Registration closes Oct. 4.

Missouri S&T Homecoming

When & Where: Oct. 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Missouri S&T in Rolla. More details will come soon.

Casino Night

When & Where: Oct. 9, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Signature Event Center. Join the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce for Casino Night as the chamber goes Vegas Style with bright lights, mixed drinks and unforgettable fun. The chamber is currently filling sponsorships.

CRUISE Night for G.R.A.C.E

When & Where: Oct. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Big Lots Parking Lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night at Big Lots parking lot. This cruise is for G.R.A.C.E. (Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise), please bring a toy to donate for their Christmas. For more information, contact Jim Larson at 573-364–0865.

Gold Rush 5K

When & Where: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Havener Center, 1346 N. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. All funds raised will support the university’s health and wellness fund. Following the walk/run, they will host a Health and Wellness Fair, a community event providing resources, and practical, ever day tools that attendees can use to better understand and manage their mental and physical well-being. This year’s run will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Havener Center. Race registration will open in August 2021, and participants unable to attend the race can still support mental well-being by running virtually.

Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla

When & Where: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Southview Drive in Rolla. The charity bicycle ride presented by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club to raise awareness of the importance of immunizations and vaccinations, support the International Rotary End Polio Now Campaign, and to support scholarships for local students from Rolla, St. James and Newburg.

150 Years of Bulldog Nation: A Maroon & Grey Soiree

When & Where: Oct. 16, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St., in Rolla. This year, in recognition of Rolla High School’s 150th birthday, Champions of Rolla Education invited residents to celebrate homecoming in style. As an inaugural fundraising event, CORE is hosting a homecoming party like no other at Hasselmann Alumni House on Oct. 16 in conjunction with homecoming weekend. There will be live music, food, drinks, raffles, games and more. Tickets are on sale now. Classes gathering for reunions and other large groups can reserve VIP tables under Group Tickets. Individuals interested in sponsorship for the event, can call 573-458-01000 ext. 11108 for more information.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

When & Where: Oct. 23, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, South Highway 63 in Rolla. The 2021 Rolla Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in-person this year on Oct. 23. For more information and to register, please visit alz.org/RollaWalk.

Gail’s Rock Run

When & Where: Oct. 23, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Center, 17 St. Patricks Lane, in Rolla. Gail Drallmeier lived her life full of gusto, with no time to waste. There was one speed with Gail…. fast enough to take care of her family and her classroom children, fast enough to spend quality time with friends, fast enough to take care of the planet, voraciously devour any book on God, faith and spirituality, and fast enough to be physically active whenever she could. In Gail’s honor, St. Patricks Church is instituting the 1st Annual Gail’s Rock Run, a 5K Run/Walk to benefit the St. Patrick elementary “Angel Fund,” which assists in variety of ways in giving financial assistance to students in need. All proceeds from this run will go directly into the Angel Fund.

Witches Night Out

When & Where: Oct. 23, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., at Salon Legacy, 1413 Forum Dr., in Rolla. Salon Legacy is proud to host the 2021 Witches Night Out. This year they are raising money for the Wilcox Family. There will be costume contests, food, music, tarot reading, kids maze, vendors of all kinds and of course dancing. General ticket price is $30 and VIP tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/witches-night-out-2021-tickets-163797449581.

Phelps County Historical Society Fall Meeting

When & Where: Oct. 24, 2 p.m. at the Phelps County Court House, 200 N. Main St., in Rolla. The guest speaker for the Phelps County Historical Society’s fall meeting will be Brooks Blevins, Noel Boyd, professor of Ozarks studies, Missouri State University, on the Blue Coats, Yellow Dogs and Red Maps: A History of Politics in the Ozarks. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided by the Phelps county Genealogical Society. For more information, contact the Phelps County Historical Society by calling 573-364-5977 or emailing phelpscohistsoc@gmail.com.

10th Annual Bonehead 5K/10K

When & Where: Oct. 30, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., at Public House Brewing Company, 600 N. Rolla St., in Rolla. Registration opens soon. At 8 a.m., Rolla Street in front of the Rolla Public House Brewery. Prices: 5K: $25 until Oct. 11 ($30 after Oct. 11) 10K: $30 until Oct. 11 ($35 after Oct. 11) Prizes: Medals awarded to the top 3 overall male and female runners and the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place male and female participants in the following age groups: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Sign up under a 5k or 10k team for the chance to win a team trophy. Minimum of 3 participants with no maximum. Top three times will be used to determine the winning team. Prizes will also be awarded for best costumes so don’t forget to dress up. All paid registrants will receive a t-shirt (only guaranteed if registered by 11th), a free beer and a chip timed fun race for charity. Packet Pickup/Registration: Friday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public House Brewing Company — Rolla. Race day packet pick up/ Registration: 7-7:45 a.m. - Public House Brewing Company — Rolla. For more information, call 573-426-2337.

Trilogy End of 2021 Music

When & Where: Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Meramec Vineyards Winery, 600 State Route B, in St. James. The 2021 music season ends on a high note with Trilogy. Reservations are recommended.

Trunk or Treat

When & Where: Oct. 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Greentree Church, 800 Greentree Road, in Rolla. Greentree Christian Church will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31. From 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Families with children with special needs are invited to this carnival hour. From 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carnival & Trunk Line, trunk line will begin on 10th St. side of building. Concessions will be available in the gym. All items will be .25. This event will be happening, rain or shine.

Maramec Spring Park, St. James PTCO Halloween Spooktacular

When & Where: Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Maramec Spring Park. Maramec Spring Park and St. James PTCO are holding a Halloween Spooktacular and Trunk or Treat event, and invite all businesses, teachers and clubs. There will be prizes for best decorated, which includes 2 2022 season passes for businesses and organizations and a $100 donation to a club or grade level. To sign up, call 573-265-3527 or email kendraswee@maramecspringpark.org.

Boo-Palooza

When & Where: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m, Downtown Pine Street in Rolla. The Rolla Downtown’s Boo-Palooza will be Oct. 31. More details to be announced. For more information, call the Rolla Downtown Business Association, at 573-466-0369.

Editors Note: The calendar of events will be updated.