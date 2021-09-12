Pasta For CASA to be held at The Ark Community Center
Pasta for CASA will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Ark Community Center, Waynesville.
Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under eat free.
Kids talent show and performance by Kricket Alley @kricketalley on Facebook.
Learn about the CASA Program and hear testimonials from CASA advocates and former CASA kids.
Visit www.casacmo.org/Pasta to purchase tickets or to register a child for the talent show.