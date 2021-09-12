Katy Trail Park to host guided bike ride

RDN REPORTS

The public is invited to join a meandering ride along the Katy Trail, guided by a park naturalist from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 25.

Participants will meet park staff at 10 a.m. at the Windsor Trailhead, at mile marker 248 in Windsor.

Each participant will need to wear a bicycle helmet and bring their own bicycle.

Park staff suggest individuals wear closed-toe shoes bring sunscreen and personal drinking water.

Before the guided bike ride, Missouri State Park Rangers will present basic bicycle safety tips. Following the presentation, the ride will be guided by a park naturalist.

The distance covered on the ride will be determined by those participating in the out-and-back ride; however, the total program is expected to last roughly two hours.

For more information on Katy Trail State Park, visit mostateparks.com/park/katy-trail-state-park.

No bicycles will be provided for the event.