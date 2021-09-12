Applicants sought for $1K architecture scholarship

The local chapter of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Mid-Missouri, will again be awarding their annual Roy J. Pallardy Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded in the fall to a college student from the Mid-Missouri area who has completed their third year of architectural study and is currently enrolled at a nationally accredited College of Architecture.

The scholarship recipient will receive a stipend of $1,000 to use toward their architectural education.

Past recipients include students from Rolla, Waynesville, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Moberly, Jefferson City, Columbia, Mexico, Sedalia, attending colleges of Architecture at Kansas State University, Washington University, Kansas University and Drury College.

The application deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact Larry Brandhorst, AIA, The Architects Alliance, 631 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65101, 573-636-5000 lbrandhorst@thearchitectsalliance.com, any AIA Mid-Missouri member Architect or go to AIA Mid-Missouri website: www.aiamid-missouri.com/aiascholarship.