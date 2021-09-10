St. James Senior Center: Hansel, Gretel leave no crumbs

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Hansel and Gretel, or Carol and David, didn’t leave any crumbs on their plates.

David chose the BBQ ribs and Carol opted for the chicken. They could have ordered carryout on such a nice day but chose dine-in to catch up with friends.

Carol said the food was tasty and granola cherry dessert was fabulous.

David was pleased in the healthy meal with the balance of protein, carbs and starches and no they didn’t get lost going home.

If you’re wondering about the full plate next to them, that would be mine, yum, yum.

For the St. James Senior Center’s daily menu visit the St. James Senior Center Facebook page.

Scroll down to view the list of activities offered.

The Senior Center is located at 110 W. James Boulevard.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or call 573-265-7072.

Individuals are invited to join the senior center for a healthy meal and lots of fun activities.

Individuals 55 and older is only $5, those under 55 can eat for $8.

Everyone is welcomed with a smiling face by the senior center’s wonderful volunteers at their reception desk.