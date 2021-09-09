Missouri S&T graduate to lead Highways and Transportation Commission

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate, Robert Brinkmann, was named the new chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The commission voted this change in leadership roles at its monthly meeting in Springfield.

John W. Briscoe, New London, will continue to serve as vice chair.

Brinkmann, a Republican, was appointed to the commission in September 2017. He is CEO of Brinkmann Constructors, a company he founded in 1984. He has more than 50 years of construction industry experience in key executive, project management and engineering roles.

A graduate of the University of Missouri-Rolla (renamed Missouri University of Science and Technology) with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Brinkmann received his honorary professional degree in 2001 and is a registered Professional Engineer in Missouri.

Brinkmann is active in many civic organizations and causes including the Junior Achievement Mississippi Valley, past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Missouri S&T, member of the Board of Directors for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Foundation, member of the St. Louis Police Chief’s Club, member of the Academy of Civil Engineers, and “Honorary Trooper” of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Briscoe is a partner in the Briscoe & Brannon law firm with offices in New London and Hannibal. He served as the prosecuting attorney for Knox County in the late 1960s and as the prosecuting attorney for Ralls County in the 1970s. Briscoe grew up on a family farm that he continues to operate today.

Briscoe graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree from Westminster College and graduated from law school at the University of Missouri. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar in September 1966 and served 12 years as a member of its Board of Governors including one year as its president. Briscoe also served seven years as a member of the Board of Governors of Truman State University.

“It has been my great honor to serve as Chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the past year. The recent passage of Senate Bill 262 will bring new funding to MoDOT, and I am excited to see how the state’s transportation system will benefit from the increase in the coming years,” said former Chairman Michael Waters. “I look forward to continuing my work on the commission under Mr. Brinkmann’s leadership as the new chairman and wish him well as he takes on this new role.”

Other members of the Commission are Gregg C. Smith, Clinton, Michael T. Waters, Orrick, Terry L. Ecker, Elmo, and W. Dustin Boatwright, Kelso.

The six-member bipartisan Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission governs the Missouri Department of Transportation, the agency responsible for building, operating and maintaining the state highway system and supporting other transportation modes in Missouri.