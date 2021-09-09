Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding a blood drive in Rolla in September after reporting less than a one-day supply of most blood types.

The turnout at many area blood drives is still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports on the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years, and blood drives still serve a vital function in preserving the good health of the community.

Rolla residents will have the opportunity to donate blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27 at First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 801 N. Cedar St.

Successful donors will receive a heather grey T-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and a great lifesaving message, according to CBCO.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.