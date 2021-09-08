Missouri S&T professor honored by American Society for Engineering Management

RDN REPORTS

Dr. Suzanna Long, chair and professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has received the Bernard R. Sarchet Award from the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) in recognition of her advancement and support of the discipline.

“What has always mattered to me is knowing that I had an impact, that I made a difference with everything that I have ever tried to do,” says Long. “I am honored that my colleagues see me as a worthy successor to Dr. Sarchet.”

Sarchet is largely credited with establishing the first engineering management department at a U.S. university in 1965 while he was a professor at Missouri S&T, then known as the University of Missouri-Rolla. He served as the first chair of the engineering management department at the university.

Long joined the faculty at Missouri S&T in 2008 and was named chair of engineering management and systems engineering in 2017 after serving as interim for two years.

She holds four degrees from Missouri S&T: bachelor’s degrees in history and physics and a master’s and a Ph.D. in engineering management. Long also earned a master’s degree in history from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Before joining the Missouri S&T faculty, Long served as director of continuing education at Pittsburg State University and head of the transportation-logistics area of the Plaster School of Business at Missouri Southern State University.

She is a past president of the Society for Engineering and Management Systems – a part of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) – and an IISE fellow. Long is also a fellow and past board member of ASEM, which for many years was headquartered in Rolla.

Long’s research interests include critical infrastructure systems, strategic management, supply chain and transportation, systems management, organizational behavior and sociotechnical systems analysis.

Considered to be the highest award given by ASEM in honor of its founder, the Sarchet Award is given annually to an ASEM member who has contributed the most to the organization locally, nationally or internationally.