Police, family seek clues in Missouri man's shooting death

KTVO-TV

LA BELLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a northeast Missouri man found shot to death in rural northeast Missouri seven weeks ago is offering a reward for information in his death.

A propane delivery driver found the body of William Steffen, 81, on the back porch of his farmhouse three miles north in La Belle on July 16.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said his office is treating the case as a homicide but currently has no suspects or leads. He said the department has not ruled out anything and is considering all possibilities, KTVO reported.

Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold said Steffen died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Steffen's son, Greg, said his father's .357 magnum was found at the scene but he always had firearms around the farm.

No known items were taken and Steffen speculated that the propane delivery driver might have scared off whoever was there.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is helping with the investigation. Authorities are awaiting a final autopsy report and analysis of various evidence.

The Steffen family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.