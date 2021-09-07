Newburg student graduates from Space Camp

RDN REPORTS

Steven Davolt, of Newburg, spent a week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon and Mars, as he attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp.

The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s official visitor center.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center said the weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering, and math while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

The program is designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Davolt and the crew participated in experiments and completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk, and returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects.

Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts — Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.

Individuals interested in training like an astronaut can visit www.spacecamp.com.